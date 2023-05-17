Rudy Giuliani sued for defamation by supermarket employee he accused of assault

New York (AP) — A man who spent a night in jail for smacking Rudy Giuliani on the back and calling him a “scumbag” is suing him and several New York City police officers for false arrest and defamation. The federal lawsuit stems from a June 2022 incident in which Giuliani claims he was attacked for political reasons by an irate supermarket employee. But video of the incident showed the incident was less violent than Giuliani claimed. The supermarket employee is now suing Giuliani for defamation, while accusing the New York City police department of going along with the deception.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.