After convention chaos, Minnesota DFL committee gives initial nod to ban those engaged in violence

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The executive committee of Minnesota’s Democratic Farmer Labor Party gave initial approval to bylaws that will permanently ban people who engage in or incite violent acts from participating in party activities. The bylaws now go on to the state party’s central committee for final approval. The executive committee held an emergency meeting after chaos broke out during a weekend convention to endorse a candidate for a Minneapolis City Council race. Party Chairman Ken Martin says the evidence so far shows supporters of one candidate instigated the melee. If the bylaws get final approval, the executive committee says that candidate, Nasri Warsame, will be permanently disqualified from seeking DFL endorsement for any race.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.