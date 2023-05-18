Macao further restricts political freedoms with revisions to national security law

BEIJING (AP) — Echoing the crackdown on freedoms in neighboring Hong Kong, the former Portuguese colony of Macao has revised its legal system to face “new adverse challenges in terms of national security.” The government of the tiny enclave, heavily dependent on its gambling industry, said changes to the Law on Safeguarding National Security are a necessary response to threats. It gave no details of the changes passed Thursday by the special administrative region’s legislature. The Global Times newspaper published by China’s ruling Communist Party said Friday that the changes target espionage, foreign interference and Taiwan independence supporters. The newspaper says it also includes an expanded definition of crimes such as abetting and supporting insurrection and preparation to commit crime.

