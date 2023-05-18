PGA Live Updates | Dechambeau crushing it at Oak Hill with 66 to lead PGA Championship

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau is back in the major conversation. The former U.S. Open champion powered his way to a 66 at Oak Hill in the PGA Championship. That gives him a one-shot lead from the early side of the draw. DeChambeau seems to have disappeared since he joined LIV Golf last summer. Part of that was working to tone down his size when he was known as the incredible bulk. But he still swings hard. And that helps him get out of the thick rough. DeChambeau says he’s trying to find the consistent game he had from five years ago.

