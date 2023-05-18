PGA Live Updates | Rahm trying to recover from run of bogeys at PGA Championship

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Jon Rahm is off to another rough start in a major. This one is a bit more dire for the No. 1 player in the world at the PGA Championship. It’s not one hole like the Masters. Remember, he four-putted the first hole and recovered for a 65. He had a stretch of five bogeys in six holes at Oak Hill. He is at 4-over par with five holes remaining. Only 10 players are under par in the early going. Corey Conners has six birdies and is at 3 under. Viktor Hovland also is 3 under.

