US: 44 indicted in Puerto Rico in $1.2M scheme to obtain pandemic relief funds

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities say a federal grand jury in Puerto Rico has indicted 44 people accused in a $1.2 million scheme to illegally obtain pandemic relief funds. The suspects are accused of submitting at least 52 loan applications to obtain federal recovery funds that U.S. Attorney Stephen Muldrow said the group used to support their personal lifestyles after taking needed resources from legitimate businesses that suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Authorities said officials seized nearly $850,000 in money related to the scheme along with three cars, a power generator and some $40,000 worth of fitness equipment.

