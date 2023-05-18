Videos show officers rushing gunman in New Mexico rampage that killed 3 women

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Video recordings released by authorities in New Mexico show someone saying “kill me” on a home’s doorbell camera during this week’s rampage that killed three older women outside a church. They also show Farmington police officers rushing toward the 18-year-old gunman. Police made the videos public at a news conference Thursday. Authorities in Farmington have been probing for motivations behind Monday’s deadly attack by the high school senior, amid indications from relatives of prior mental health issues. Police say he sprayed bullets indiscriminately outside his home and while walking down a residential street.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.