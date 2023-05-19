Man fatally shot engine factory coworker in feud over woman, police say

MORAINE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a feud over a woman led a man to fatally shoot his coworker at a General Motors engine factory in Ohio. Moraine Police Sgt. Andrew Parish says the shooter then shot himself in the head. It happened at the DMAX plant in Moraine on Thursday night. Parish said Friday that the shooting stemmed from “a feud between the two men, apparently over a female.” Parish said more than 12 rounds were fired from a handgun. Another employee who apparently was not a target of the shooter was wounded as well, possibly by a stray bullet. The suspected shooter’s name has not been released.

