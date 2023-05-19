More protests against violence planned in Serbia as authorities reject opposition criticism

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Government officials in Serbia have rejected opposition criticism of their handling of two mass shootings in Serbia earlier this month. Thousands are expected to rally later on Friday to press for resignations of key ministers and measures against pro-government television stations they accuse of fueling violence. Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and other government officials attended a parliamentary session on Friday focusing on the May 3 and May 4 shootings and the opposition demands to replace the interior minister and the intelligence chief following the carnage that left 18 people dead.

