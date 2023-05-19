Russia targets Greenpeace in crackdown on dissent but Kremlin critic Roizman avoids prison

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian branch of the environmental group Greenpeace on Friday says it is closing after authorities declared Greenpeace International to be an undesirable organization. A statement from the national prosecutor-general’s office said it had determined that Greenpeace posed “a threat to the foundations of the constitutional order and security of the Russian Federation” and pointed in particular to the conflict in Ukraine. But Greenpeace’s Russian office said it was sure the declaration was “due precisely to the fact that we tried to prevent the implementation of plans that are destructive to nature and in many cases did it successfully.” Greenpeace says the ruling makes it illegal for the organization to continue any activity in Russia.

