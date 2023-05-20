Biden aims to reassure world on US debt standoff as he consults with Indo-Pacific leaders
By JOSH BOAK and ZEKE MILLER
Associated Press
HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — President Joe Biden tried to reassure world leaders meeting in Japan on Saturday that the U.S. would not default. Biden consulted with the leaders of Australia, Japan and India in a meeting of the so-called Quad partnership that had been hastily rescheduled because of the debt limit standoff back in Washington. Biden hopes to avert an outcome that would rattle the global economy and prove to be a boon to Beijing, The president opened his third day in Japan at the annual Group of Seven meeting with a briefing from his staff on the latest fits and starts in talks over how to raise the federal debt limit.