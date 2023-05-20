Brazilian club president who helped uncover alleged match-fixing scandal has no regrets

GOIANIA, Brazil (AP) — Lifelong soccer fan and full-time police officer Hugo Jorge Bravo felt there was only one thing to do when he received information over what has since blown up into a major alleged match-fixing scandal in Brazil. He started his own investigation. But this case was very different from any other in the career of Bravo since it allegedly involved his beloved Vila Nova, a second-tier Brazilian club where he has been president since 2020. His investigations led to action by Brazil’s federal police and the district attorney’s office of the state of Goias, with Brazil’s lower house of Congress also getting involved.

