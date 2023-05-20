F-18 fighter jet accident at Zaragoza airbase as pilot ejects successfully

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Spanish defense ministry says an F-18 fighter jet has crashed at an airbase in the Spanish city of Zaragoza but the pilot ejected successfully. The aircraft landed within the perimeter of the base, the defense ministry said on Twitter. The air force says the pilot was already in hospital and his life was not in danger. The Guardia Civil says that its officers rescued the pilot after he parachuted down outside the base. The Guardia Civil says that the pilot suffered injuries to his legs.

