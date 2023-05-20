Former US Rep. Mark Walker joins North Carolina GOP gubernatorial field

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker has formally joined next year’s race for North Carolina governor. Walker made his announcement Saturday at a Baptist church in Kernersville. The former pastor served three terms in Congress through 2020, then lost the 2022 Republican U.S. Senate primary to eventual general election winner Ted Budd. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and State Treasurer Dale Folwell announced their gubernatorial bids earlier in the spring. Attorney General Josh Stein is running on the Democratic side. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is barred by term limits from running again. Walker says he is best able to attract the range of voters needed to win the general election.

