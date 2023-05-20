Oklahoma prisons locked down following inmate stabbing in northeastern Oklahoma

HOMINY, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has locked down all prisons statewide and canceled all visitations following a stabbing at a medium security prison in northeastern Oklahoma. Department spokesperson Kay Thompson said Saturday that it was “inmate on inmate,” but that she could not release further information because of an ongoing investigation into the stabbing. The stabbing occurred at the Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy, about 30 miles northwest of Tulsa. Thompson said the lockdown will continue until at least Monday. The Department of Corrections website says the center also has a minimum security prison on its grounds and houses about 1,200 inmates.

