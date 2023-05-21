8-year-old girl sought medical help 3 times on day she died, US immigration officials say

HARLINGEN, Texas (AP) — U.S. immigration officials say an 8-year-old girl who died last week in Border Patrol custody was seen at least three separate times by medical personnel on the day of her death. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Sunday the girl had complained of vomiting and a stomachache before later suffering what appeared to be a seizure. The girl’s mother had previously told The Associated Press that agents had repeatedly ignored her pleas to hospitalize her medically fragile daughter. CBP Acting Commissioner Troy Miller says he has ordered several steps be taken to ensure appropriate care for all medically fragile people in his agency’s custody.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.