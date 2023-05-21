8-year-old girl sought medical help 3 times on day she died, US immigration officials say
HARLINGEN, Texas (AP) — U.S. immigration officials say an 8-year-old girl who died last week in Border Patrol custody was seen at least three separate times by medical personnel on the day of her death. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Sunday the girl had complained of vomiting and a stomachache before later suffering what appeared to be a seizure. The girl’s mother had previously told The Associated Press that agents had repeatedly ignored her pleas to hospitalize her medically fragile daughter. CBP Acting Commissioner Troy Miller says he has ordered several steps be taken to ensure appropriate care for all medically fragile people in his agency’s custody.