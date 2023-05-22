Autopsy finds ‘severe neglect’ to blame for man’s death in bedbug-infested jail cell

ATLANTA (AP) — An independent autopsy released by lawyers for the family of a man who died in a bedbug-infested cell in a Georgia jail’s psychiatric wing says that he “died due to severe neglect.” Lashawn Thompson died in September, three months after he was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. Public outrage over his death spread online last month after a lawyer for his family released photos of his face and body covered in insects. The independent autopsy report released Monday lists the cause of death as “Complications due to Severe Neglect” with “Untreated Decompensated Schizophrenia” listed as a contributing cause.

