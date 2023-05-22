Federal judge extends temporary halt on appointed judges in Mississippi capital
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge has extended his order temporarily stopping the Mississippi Supreme Court chief justice from appointing judges in the the capital city of Jackson and Hinds County — both of which are majority-Black. U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate issued the extension Monday. It could last until June 9, giving attorneys time to further develop arguments about citizens’ right to elect judges. The NAACP sued to challenge a state law that extends state policing in Jackson and authorizes some appointed judges. Officials pushing the new law said they were trying to curb crime. Opponents said the law stomps on local self-governance.