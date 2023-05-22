Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, visiting Australia, wants closer bilateral defense ties

SYDNEY (AP) — Narendra Modi has arrived in Australia for his second visit as India’s prime minister and says he wants closer bilateral defense and security ties. Modi is the only one of the Quad nations’ leaders to continue with his planned visit to Australia after the meeting of the four was canceled. President Joe Biden pulled out so he could focus on debt limit talks in Washington, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida later canceled as well. Modi is to deliver an address at a sold-out stadium in Sydney on Tuesday. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will attend the stadium event and has a bilateral meeting scheduled with Modi on Wednesday.

