Montana governor signs law to define ‘sex’ as only male or female
By AMY BETH HANSON
Associated Press
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s governor has signed a bill to define the word “sex” in state law as only male or female. The state joins Kansas and Tennessee, which have similar laws that LGBTQ+ advocates have argued will deny legal recognition to nonbinary and transgender people. Medical professionals say that the laws also ignore the fact that some people are born as intersex, with reproductive organs, chromosomes and hormone levels that don’t fit the typical definitions of male or female. Opponents say such laws would block transgender residents from changing the sex on their birth certificates or driver’s licenses to match their identity.