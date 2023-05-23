Illinois attorney general to discuss investigation of Catholic clergy sexual abuse

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is set to discuss his office’s more than four-year investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of children by Catholic clergy in the state going back decades. Raoul took office in 2019 and continued the investigation begun by his predecessor, Lisa Madigan. Before leaving office, she issued a blistering preliminary report on the investigation, saying that Catholic dioceses in Illinois had not released the names of at least 500 clergy accused of sexually abusing children. Raoul’s office said at the time that the investigation would continue.

