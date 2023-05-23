Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi cheered by 20,000 fans at Sydney stadium

SYDNEY (AP) — About 20,000 cheering fans have welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a Sydney stadium during his second visit to Australia as India’s leader. Modi shared the stage on Tuesday with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who compared the reception by the primarily Indian crowd at Qudos Bank Arena to a concert by U.S. rock star Bruce Springsteen at the same venue. Modi is the only leader of the so-called Quad nations to continue with his planned visit to Australia after a meeting of the four in Sydney was canceled. U.S. President Joe Biden pulled out so he could focus on debt limit talks in Washington, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida later canceled as well.

By RICK RYCROFT and ROD McGUIRK Associated Press

