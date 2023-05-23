Timeline in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann

LONDON (AP) — Madeleine McCann was nearly 4 when she vanished in 2007 while her British family was on vacation in the town of Praia da Luz in the Algarve resort region of Portugal. Investigators trying to solve the mystery of her disappearance renewed their search for her Tuesday not far from where she went missing. Divers searched a reservoir as police dug and scraped in the dirt next to a dam. Prosecutors in Germany who have named a convicted rapist as a suspect in the case said tips led to the latest search. Portuguese, German and British police are taking part in the case.

