Half of US public approves of Washington’s arms deliveries to Ukraine in 2nd year of Russia’s war

WASHINGTON (AP) — Half of the people in the U.S. support the Pentagon’s ongoing supply of weapons to Ukraine for its defense against Russian forces. That’s according to a new survey by the University of Chicago’s Harris School of Public Policy and NORC. The survey finds American support for Washington’s backing of Ukraine has ebbed slightly since the war began 15 months ago. But U.S. public support for Ukraine’s defense remains strong. Samuel Charap is a senior political scientist at the RAND Corp. research center. He says, “There’s no ground-swelling of American Ukraine fatigue here, and that has always been the fear.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.