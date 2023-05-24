On 1st anniversary of Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, Biden will push for more gun control

WASHINGTON (AP) — As families and loved ones mourn the unimaginable loss of 19 children and two teachers shot dead last year in Uvalde, Texas, President Joe Biden will speak Wednesday about the epidemic of gun violence that has become the No. 1 killer of kids in America. The town planned a private ceremony and candlelight vigil in the evening. The Texas legislature paused for a few moments of silence at 11:30 a.m. CDT, the moment the shooter entered Robb Elementary School last year, touching off the nation’s deadliest school shooting in a decade. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden would offer his support to the families, “who will bear the trauma and scars from that day for the rest of their lives.”

