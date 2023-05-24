Rapper Fetty Wap sentenced to 6 years in prison for drug-trafficking scheme

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — Rapper Fetty Wap has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for his role in a New York-based drug-trafficking scheme. The sentence was handed down in federal court on Long Island on Wednesday. It came after the rapper pleaded guilty to a conspiracy drug charge that carried a mandatory minimum sentence of five years. The rapper’s legal name is Willie Maxwell. He was arrested in October 2021 on charges of participating in a conspiracy to smuggle heroin, fentanyl and other drugs into the New York City area. Maxwell rose to prominence with his single “Trap Queen” in 2015.

