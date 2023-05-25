3 people killed when house explodes in South Dakota

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house explosion that killed an infant and her grandparents. The Stanley County sheriff says the home near Fort Pierre exploded about 10:20 a.m. Wednesday. The sheriff has identified the victims as 6-month-old Harper Hupp; 61-year-old LaDonna Hupp; and 66-year-old William Hupp. Two other young children were hospitalized in Minnesota. Rathbun says the children’s parents were at work when the explosion happened. The house is in a rural area about 11 miles southwest of Fort Pierre. It was completely destroyed. The cause of the explosion is under investigation but the sheriff says foul play is not suspected.

