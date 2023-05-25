Body-cam footage shows indicted ex-police officers laughing at man who died in custody
By MICHAEL GOLDBERG
Associated Press/Report for America
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Body-camera footage shows three former police officers who were indicted by a Mississippi grand jury laughing at a man who died in their custody. The footage also shows one of them questioning whether to immediately call an ambulance for the man. Officials in the state capital of Jackson announced Wednesday that a grand jury had indicted two former police officers on murder charges and another ex-officer on a manslaughter charge in the death of Keith Murriel. Murriel is Black and is seen on video being pinned down and repeatedly shocked with stun guns during a New Year’s Eve arrest. The city released hours of body-camera footage detailing the encounter.