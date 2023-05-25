Delaware woman pleads guilty to killing 3-year-old daughter, dumping remains on softball field

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware woman is facing decades in prison after pleading guilty to killing her 3-year-old daughter and dumping her burned remains on a softball field. Thirty-one-year-old Kristie Haas pleaded guilty Thursday to murder, abuse of a corpse and endangering the welfare of a child. Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of 50 years in prison, suspended for non-custodial supervision after 30 years behind bars. The murder charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. Haas will be sentenced on July 10. The body of Emma Grace Cole was found in September 2019 by a person walking a dog through a softball park. Authorities say Emma was subjected to “torture or maltreatment” before her death.

