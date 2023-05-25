Iran unveils latest version of ballistic missile amid wider tensions over nuclear program

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has unveiled what it dubbed the latest iteration of its liquid-fueled Khorramshahr ballistic missile amid wider tensions with the West over its nuclear program. Authorities on Thursday showed off the Khorramshahr-4 to journalists at an event in Tehran with the missile on a truck-mounted launcher. Iran’s defense minister, Gen. Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, said the missile could be prepared for launch in a short period. Iranian officials described the missile as having a 2,000-kilometer (1,240-mile) range with a 1,500-kilogram (3,300-pound) warhead.

