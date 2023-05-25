Pakistani journalist, supporter of former Prime Minister Imran Khan goes missing, second in 2 weeks

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police, the family and the employer of a prominent TV journalist, known for his public support of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, say he is missing. Sami Abrahim, who works at an independent television station, has opposed the government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in the parliament last year. The Karachi-based BOL television said on Thursday that Abrahim was abducted by unidentified persons a day earlier. Abrahim’s brother filed a police complaint, saying eight people in four vehicles intercepted his brother’s car and took him away. Pakistani police have promised to do everything possible to find him. This comes two weeks after another pro-Khan TV journalist, Imran Riaz, went missing.

