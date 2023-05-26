Cardinal blasts vendettas, ‘plots against me’ in Vatican financial trial

VATICAN CITY (AP) — A Vatican cardinal on trial in the Holy See’s big financial crimes case has complained he can’t properly defend himself because prosecutors have withheld key evidence. Cardinal Angelo Becciu spoke out in court after Judge Giuseppe Pignatone rejected his lawyers’ latest attempt to force prosecutors to turn over all their evidence. In a decree read aloud Friday, Pignatone sided with prosecutors who have argued the materials are now part of another investigation and must remain secret.Becciu was once one of the most influential Vatican cardinals. He is on trial along with nine other people in a sprawling financial crimes case. He has denied wrongdoing.

