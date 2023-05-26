Doctor’s supporters, hospital at odds with Indiana penalty for talking about 10-year-old’s abortion

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Supporters of an Indianapolis doctor have voiced frustration with the Indiana medical board’s decision that she violated patient privacy laws when she talked with a newspaper reporter about providing an abortion last summer to a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim. The board’s vote late Thursday to issue a letter of reprimand against Dr. Caitlin Bernard won’t limit her ability to practice medicine. The hospital system where she works said it stood by its review that she followed privacy rules. Some of Bernard’s colleagues criticized the state attorney general’s pursuit of disciplinary action against her as trying to intimidate doctors. Her lawyers haven’t said whether they will appeal the board’s decision in the state court system.

