More than 30 abducted women released in Cameroon; some tortured in captivity
By EDWIN KINDZEKA MOKI
Associated Press
YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroon’s government say that more than 30 women abducted by separatist rebels for protesting illegal taxes imposed on them were released. The women were taken from the farming village of Babanki in the Northwest Region along the border with Nigeria. The separatists were collecting monthly payments from children, women and men. They were imposing taxes on couples before they got married and forcing families to pay $1,000 to bury their relatives. Some of the women released told The Associated Press on Friday that they were tortured while in captivity.