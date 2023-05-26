Special counsel Durham to testify before Congress next month about his report on Trump-Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former special counsel John Durham is scheduled to testify before a House committee next month about his recently completed report on the FBI’s investigation of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Durham is due to appear on June 20 in a closed-door session with the House intelligence committee and will testify publicly the following day before the House Judiciary Committee. That’s according to a person who discussed the dates on the condition of anonymity because they had not been publicly announced. Durham was appointed in 2019 by then-Attorney General William Barr to investigate possible government mistakes and misconduct in the investigation into potential ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

By FARNOUSH AMIRI and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

