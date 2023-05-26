Special counsel Durham to testify before Congress next month about his report on Trump-Russia probe
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former special counsel John Durham is scheduled to testify before a House committee next month about his recently completed report on the FBI’s investigation of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Durham is due to appear on June 20 in a closed-door session with the House intelligence committee and will testify publicly the following day before the House Judiciary Committee. That’s according to a person who discussed the dates on the condition of anonymity because they had not been publicly announced. Durham was appointed in 2019 by then-Attorney General William Barr to investigate possible government mistakes and misconduct in the investigation into potential ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.