Sudan military ruler seeks removal of UN envoy in letter to UN chief, who is ‘shocked’ by the demand
By SAMY MAGDY
Associated Press
CAIRO (AP) — Officials say Sudan’s military ruler has demanded in a letter to the U.N. secretary general that the U.N. envoy to his country be removed. A U.N. spokesman says the U.N. chief was “shocked” by the letter. Both the U.N. and the U.S. State Department expressed support for envoy Volker Perthes, who has been a key mediator in Sudan. This includes the period of the country’s fitful attempts to transition to democracy, followed by worsening tensions between military rivals that exploded into open fighting last month. The battle for control of Sudan pits troops loyal to military chief against a powerful paramilitary group.