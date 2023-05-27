Taiwan says Chinese warships pass through Taiwan Strait as Beijing keeps up pressure on island

BEIJING (AP) — Taiwan’s Defense Ministry says it detected three Chinese warships, including the Shandong aircraft carrier, passing through the Taiwan Strait, as Beijing keeps up pressure on the self-ruled island. The ministry says it’s monitoring the movements of the ships and will respond accordingly. It says the three vessels were headed north along the Taiwan Strait on Saturday and steering along the west of the median line _ an unofficial boundary once tacitly accepted by both sides. China has stepped up its military activities around Taiwan in recent months amid deteriorating U.S.-China ties. China claims Taiwan as its own territory to be brought under its control by force if necessary and regularly sends ships and warplanes into airspace and waters near the island.

