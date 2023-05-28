Diverse Republican presidential primary field sees an opening in 2024 with voters of color

CHICAGO (AP) — Race has emerged as a central issue, and a delicate one, in the 2024 presidential contest as the Republican Party fields one of its most racially diverse group of primary candidates ever. In most cases, the candidates of color play down the significance of their racial heritage. They also oppose policies around policing, voting rights and education that are specifically designed to benefit disadvantaged communities and combat structural racism. But the GOP’s increasingly diverse leadership, backed by evolving politics on issues such as immigration, suggest the party might have an opportunity to widen its appeal in 2024.

By STEVE PEOPLES and GARY FIELDS Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.