Migrants with children stuck at Poland’s border wall; activists say Belarus won’t let them turn back

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Human rights activists in Poland say a group of some 30 migrants seeking asylum, including small children, has been stuck at Poland’s border wall with Belarus for three days. Some require medical assistance, the Border Group activists have said on social media. Although the migrants are on the other side of the wall, the activists say they’re on Poland’s territory and Belarus is not letting them turn back. Last year, Poland put up almost 190 kilometers (117 miles) of metal wall after thousands of migrants from Asia and Africa crossed into the country. Western governments accused Belarus of using migrants as pawns to destabilize the EU – something Belarus denies.

