Kosovo Serbs clash with NAT0-led peacekeepers outside municipal building

ZVECAN, Kosovo (AP) — Ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo have clashed with troops from the NATO-led KFOR peacekeeping force outside a municipal building. They were trying to take over one of the local government offices where ethnic Albanian mayors entered last week with the help of the authorities. The violence was the latest incident as tensions soared over the past week. Serbia has put its military on high alert and is sending more troops to the border with Kosovo, whose declaration of independence in 2008 is not recognized by Belgrade. In the municipality of Zvecan, ethnic Kosovo and Serbia have been foes for decades with Belgrade refusing to recognize Kosovo’s sovereignty. Ethnic Serbs tried to enter the local commune building in Zvecan on Monday and clashed with police.

By RADUL RADOVANOVIC and LLAZAR SEMINI Associated Press

