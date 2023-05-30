China’s industry minister, Tesla’s Musk meet, discuss electric cars

BEIJING (AP) — China’s industry minister has met Tesla Ltd. CEO Elon Musk and the ministry said they discussed development of electric and “intelligent networked” vehicles. The ruling Communist Party is trying to revive investor interest in China’s slowing economy. Foreign companies are uneasy following raids on consulting firms and given the strained Chinese relations with Washington. The industry ministry said the minister, Jin Zhuanglong, and Musk “exchanged views on the development of new energy vehicles and intelligent networked vehicles.” It gave no details. China accounts for half of global electric vehicle sales and is the site of Tesla’s first factory outside the United States.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.