DeSantis kicks off presidential campaign in Iowa as he steps up criticism of Trump

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is kicking off his presidential campaign in Iowa at the start of a busy week that will take him to 12 cities in three states. DeSantis is testing his pitch as the most formidable Republican challenger to former President Donald Trump. The Florida governor’s two-day trip to the leadoff caucus state comes after a stumbling online announcement last week that formalized his long-anticipated entry into the growing Republican 2024 field. DeSantis’ Iowa travel will be followed by stops in early primary states New Hampshire and South Carolina later this week.

By HANNAH FINGERHUT, THOMAS BEAUMONT and STEVE PEOPLES Associated Press

