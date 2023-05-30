DeSantis kicks off presidential campaign in Iowa, calling for ‘revival of American greatness’

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has kicked off his presidential campaign in Iowa with a call for “a revival of American greatness.” DeSantis is testing his pitch as the most formidable Republican challenger to former President Donald Trump at the start of a busy week that will take him to 12 cities in three states. DeSantis says, “Our country is going in the wrong direction,” but he says American decline is avoidable and is offering himself as the alternative. DeSantis’ Iowa travel will be followed by stops in early primary states New Hampshire and South Carolina later this week.

By HANNAH FINGERHUT, THOMAS BEAUMONT and STEVE PEOPLES Associated Press

