Ethnic Serbs in Kosovo gather again, threaten to take over northern municipality

ZVECAN, Kosovo (AP) — Troops from the NATO-led peacekeeping force in Kosovo have placed metal fences and barbed wire barriers in a northern town following clashes with ethnic Serbs that left 30 international soldiers wounded. Hundreds of Ethnic Serbs on Wednesday began gathering in front of the city hall in Zvecan, north of the capital, Pristina, in their repeated efforts to take over the offices of one of the municipalities where ethnic Albanian mayors took up their posts last week. NATO has decided to send 700 more troops to northern Kosovo to help quell violent protests after Monday’s clashes. Serbs want that both ethnic Albanian mayors and Kosovo police must leave northern Kosovo.

