NATO to send 700 more troops to Kosovo to help quell violent protests

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — NATO will send 700 more troops to northern Kosovo to help quell violent protests after clashes with ethnic Serbs there left 30 international soldiers wounded. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said an additional reserve battalion would be put on high readiness in case additional troops are needed. Stoltenberg made the announcement Tuesday in Oslo after talks with the Norwegian prime minister. The NATO-led peacekeeping mission known as KFOR currently consists of almost 3,800 troops. Earlier Tuesday, KFOR’s multinational peacekeepers used metal fences and barbed-wire barriers to reinforce positions in a northern town that has become a hot spot.

By ZENEL ZHINIPOTOKU and LLAZAR SEMINI Associated Press

