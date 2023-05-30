North Korea launches rocket likely connected to military spy satellite, South Korea says

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea has launched a purported space-launch vehicle after announcing a plan to put its first military spy satellite into orbit. Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Wednesday did not immediately provide further flight details. A satellite launch by North Korea is a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions that ban the country from using ballistic technology because it’s regarded as a cover for missile tests.

