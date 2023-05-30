NYPD officer cites ‘courtesy cards,’ used by friends and family of cops, as source of corruption

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer is speaking out against the use of “courtesy cards” by friends and relatives of cops, accusing department leaders of maintaining a sprawling system of impunity that has fueled both reckless driving and racist traffic stops. The laminated cards have long been treated as a perk of the job, allowing those with a connection to law enforcement to get out of a traffic stop or other minor infraction. But in a federal lawsuit filed in Manhattan, Officer Mathew Bianchi described a practice of selective enforcement that has become increasingly brazen, with consequences for officers who don’t follow the unwritten policy.

