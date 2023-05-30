Voter ID bill mandated by voters last November advances, taking passage of bill down to the wire

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have advanced a bill to comply with a voter ID requirement mandated by voters last November. Passage of the bill will come down to the wire, with lawmakers scheduled to take up final debate on the bill Thursday. That’s the same day lawmakers plan to adjourn the session. The bill was cobbled together by Republicans, but is facing pushback from some far-right conservatives who say it doesn’t go far enough. The measure is expected to pass; it’s backed by the Republican governor and the secretary of state who oversees elections. It advanced Tuesday despite a filibuster by Sen. Julie Slama, who has sought far-reaching requirements.

