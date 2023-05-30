Wildfire on Canada’s Atlantic coast spurs evacuation of 16,000 people

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — A wildfire on Canada’s Atlantic coast has damaged about 200 houses and other structures and prompted the evacuation of 16,000 people. Many of those people are eager to return to the evacuation zone in the Halifax area to see whether homes and left-behind pets have survived. Halifax Deputy Fire Chief David Meldrum said firefighters had worked through the night to extinguish hotspots in the fire that started in the Halifax area on Sunday. Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston announced the province would be banning all travel and activity in all wooded areas as of 4 p.m. local time.

