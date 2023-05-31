Changes to food aid in debt bill would cost money, far from savings GOP envisioned

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican attempt to expand work requirements for federal food aid in debt legislation moving through Congress would increase federal spending by $2.1 billion over 10 years. That’s far from the cuts GOP lawmakers had envisioned. A compromise on the food aid requirements between House Republicans and President Joe Biden as the nation nears a disastrous government default appears to have backfired for GOP lawmakers, who won the new work requirements in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for some able-bodied recipients in exchange for dropping work requirements for some more vulnerable recipients such as veterans and homeless people.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.